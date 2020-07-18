Water Technologies International (OTCMKTS:WTII) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Water Technologies International Inc (OTCMKTS:WTII)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Water Technologies International shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 1,235,633 shares changing hands.

About Water Technologies International (OTCMKTS:WTII)

Water Technologies International, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and distributing atmospheric water generators and related products (AWG) in the United States. Its AWGs produce drinking water from humidity in the atmosphere, as well as provide air conditioning during the use. The company also provides packaged wastewater plants for the wastewater treatment.

