LF DESIGN STA I/SH (OTCMKTS:LDSI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Shares of LF DESIGN STA I/SH (OTCMKTS:LDSI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. LF DESIGN STA I/SH shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 392,500 shares traded.

About LF DESIGN STA I/SH (OTCMKTS:LDSI)

Life Design Station International, Inc, through its subsidiary, Life Design Station Japan, provides estate planning services in Japan. It also develops a national sales force that consists of financial planners stationed in various locations in Japan. The company has locations in Tokyo, Japan. Life Design Station International, Inc is based in Los Angeles, California.

