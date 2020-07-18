Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.51

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.51 and traded as high as $1.54. Dover Motorsports shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 9,600 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $54.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.51.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dover Motorsports stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 444,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,503 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.22% of Dover Motorsports worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile (NYSE:DVD)

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

