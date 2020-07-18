Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.51

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.51 and traded as high as $1.54. Dover Motorsports shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 9,600 shares.
The stock has a market cap of $54.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.51.
Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.
Dover Motorsports Company Profile (NYSE:DVD)
Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.
