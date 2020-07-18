Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.26

Shares of Eldorado Gold Corp (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.26 and traded as high as $15.42. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 761,488 shares traded.
ELD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$20.50 to C$17.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, May 1st.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.29.
In related news, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 16,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.60, for a total transaction of C$208,580.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$355,244.40. Also, Senior Officer Paul James Skayman sold 14,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.30, for a total transaction of C$162,121.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$934,962. Insiders have sold 32,494 shares of company stock valued at $391,411 in the last three months.
About Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD)
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.
