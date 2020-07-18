Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.26

Shares of Eldorado Gold Corp (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.26 and traded as high as $15.42. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at $15.28, with a volume of 761,488 shares traded.

ELD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$20.50 to C$17.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.29.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$274.74 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lincoln Silva sold 16,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.60, for a total transaction of C$208,580.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$355,244.40. Also, Senior Officer Paul James Skayman sold 14,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.30, for a total transaction of C$162,121.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$934,962. Insiders have sold 32,494 shares of company stock valued at $391,411 in the last three months.

About Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

