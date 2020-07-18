Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.68

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.68 and traded as high as $6.31. Gulf Resources shares last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 13,200 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gulf Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 38.58, a current ratio of 38.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.68.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter. Gulf Resources had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 219.82%.

About Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE)

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in bromine, crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.

