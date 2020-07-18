ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.42

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.42 and traded as high as $0.49. ParkerVision shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 17,714 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.42.

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter.

ParkerVision Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRKR)

ParkerVision, Inc designs, develops, and markets radio frequency (RF) technologies for use in wireless communication products in the United States. Its technologies apply to transmit and receive functions of transmitters, receivers, and transceivers, as well as other related RF communications functions.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for ParkerVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ParkerVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Carclo Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.84
Carclo Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.84
SigmaTron International Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.38
SigmaTron International Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.38
Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Worldline
Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Worldline
Giga-tronics Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.11
Giga-tronics Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.11
Premier Foods Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.81
Premier Foods Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.81
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $55.28
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $55.28


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report