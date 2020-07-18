Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $115.16

Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYF)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $115.16 and traded as high as $158.40. Remy Cointreau shares last traded at $158.40, with a volume of 200 shares.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Remy Cointreau from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.16.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

