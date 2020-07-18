Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.43

Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.43 and traded as high as $0.69. Biocept shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 10,093,600 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIOC shares. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Biocept in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Biocept in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

Get Biocept alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 185.80% and a negative net margin of 463.52%. The company had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biocept Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biocept stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 457,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.96% of Biocept as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biocept Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.