IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.68. IsoRay shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 221,200 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of IsoRay from $1.40 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IsoRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th.

IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISR. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in IsoRay by 41.0% during the first quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 68,785 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IsoRay by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,156,026 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 92,007 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IsoRay by 748.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,631 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 116,116 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in IsoRay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in IsoRay by 93.8% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 542,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 262,500 shares during the last quarter.

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

