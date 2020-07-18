Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.99

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.99 and traded as high as $1.07. Sify Technologies shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 251,400 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sify Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th.

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $0.99.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sify Technologies stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) by 100.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,765 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned about 0.18% of Sify Technologies worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Telecom-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Telecom-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.