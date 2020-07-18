Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.53

Shares of Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.53 and traded as high as $3.10. Mid-Con Energy Partners shares last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 62,000 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Mid-Con Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.46 million for the quarter. Mid-Con Energy Partners had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 32.40%.

About Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP)

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Permian, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming areas.

