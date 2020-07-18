21st North (OTCMKTS:ULGX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

21st North Inc (OTCMKTS:ULGX) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. 21st North shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 90,500 shares traded.

About 21st North (OTCMKTS:ULGX)

Urologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes minimally invasive medical products for the treatment of obstruction and symptoms due to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) in the United States. The company offers Cooled ThermoTherapy, which produces targeted microwave energy combined with a cooling mechanism to protect healthy tissue and enhance patient comfort.

Latest News

