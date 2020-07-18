Raymond James Upgrades Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) to Buy

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 140.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BIREF. Tudor Pickering upgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Shares of BIREF opened at $0.83 on Thursday. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.07.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.