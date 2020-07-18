Scotiabank Boosts TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Price Target to $35.50

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $33.00 to $35.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BRLXF. CIBC downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

BRLXF stock opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.35. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

