Canaccord Genuity Upgrades Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) to “Buy”

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogeco Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

Shares of Cogeco Communications stock opened at $77.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.09. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of $65.65 and a fifty-two week high of $90.10.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

Analyst Recommendations for Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF)

