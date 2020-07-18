Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Coverage Initiated at BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on Cargojet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cargojet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cargojet from $157.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cargojet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.20.

OTCMKTS CGJTF opened at $118.07 on Thursday. Cargojet has a 12 month low of $59.15 and a 12 month high of $122.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.95.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

