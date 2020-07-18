CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Daiwa Capital Markets

CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CPCAY. Goldman Sachs Group lowered CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, CLSA cut CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

OTCMKTS:CPCAY opened at $4.41 on Thursday. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $7.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average is $5.86.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong.

