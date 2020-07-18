Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) PT Raised to $14.00

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 122.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPXGF. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cineplex from $15.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cineplex from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cineplex in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cineplex from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.81.

Shares of Cineplex stock opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.14. Cineplex has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $26.19.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

