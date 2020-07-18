Raymond James Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SAND. TD Securities lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.60 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sandstorm Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.48.

Shares of SAND opened at $9.74 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $10.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 266,509 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 139,838 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $2,074,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 85.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 245,485 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 113,024 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 41.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,495,807 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 260,501 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 68,253 shares during the period.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.