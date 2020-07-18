Raymond James Reiterates Sell Rating for Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF)

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $0.30 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.36% from the company’s previous close.

CWEGF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $0.25 price target on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from $0.20 to $0.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from $0.30 to $0.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.34.

Shares of Crew Energy stock opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.25. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.60.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

