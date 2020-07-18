Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) PT Raised to $5.75

Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $4.40 to $5.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 47.26% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ocean Yield ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ocean Yield ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ocean Yield ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Ocean Yield ASA from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Ocean Yield ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.56.

Get Ocean Yield ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS:CWXZF opened at $3.90 on Thursday. Ocean Yield ASA has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $4.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Yield ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Yield ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.