FY2020 EPS Estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. Raised by William Blair (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report issued on Thursday, July 16th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.22.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a positive return on equity of 23.61% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.19 million.

BDSI has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Monday, May 25th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Monday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. BioDelivery Sciences International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.11.

BDSI stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $454.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.67 and a beta of 0.75. BioDelivery Sciences International has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $7.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

In other news, insider James Vollins sold 21,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $99,663.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,663.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $84,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 632,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,670,365.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,666 shares of company stock worth $1,149,064. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,436 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 29.9% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 26.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,686 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

