FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Bank of New York Mellon Corp Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:BK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the bank will earn $3.91 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.90.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.97.

Shares of BK opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.51 and a 200 day moving average of $39.57. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $51.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $351,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

