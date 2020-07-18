Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DASTY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dassault Systemes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dassault Systemes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Get Dassault Systemes alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $177.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 73.96, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.77. Dassault Systemes has a 52-week low of $113.37 and a 52-week high of $181.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Dassault Systemes had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 13.52%. Analysts predict that Dassault Systemes will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASTY. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Dassault Systemes in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systemes by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dassault Systemes during the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systemes by 33.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dassault Systemes by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Dassault Systemes

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systemes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systemes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.