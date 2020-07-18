Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Jul 18th, 2020

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DDAIF. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

OTCMKTS DDAIF opened at $45.00 on Thursday. Daimler has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.09 and its 200-day moving average is $39.83. The company has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a PE ratio of 115.39 and a beta of 1.60.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.46). Daimler had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $41.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Daimler will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

