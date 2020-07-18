JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DDAIF. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDAIF opened at $45.00 on Thursday. Daimler has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.39 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $41.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.87 billion. Daimler had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 0.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Daimler will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

