JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DDAIF. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DDAIF opened at $45.00 on Thursday. Daimler has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.39 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Daimler Company Profile
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
