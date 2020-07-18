Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Bouygues SA’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Bouygues in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis anticipates that the company will earn $1.36 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bouygues’ FY2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.80%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bouygues from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bouygues from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOUYF opened at $36.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Bouygues has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $44.46.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

