FY2020 EPS Estimates for Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) Reduced by Analyst

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.60.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BWFG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of BWFG opened at $15.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.94. Bankwell Financial Group has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $14.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.85 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 16.75%.

In other news, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. bought 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $28,014.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,112. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 2,953 shares of company stock valued at $41,971 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWFG. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.74% of the company’s stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Bouygues SA’s FY2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Bouygues SA’s FY2020 Earnings
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Bankwell Financial Group Inc Reduced by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Bankwell Financial Group Inc Reduced by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for BWX Technologies Inc Lowered by SunTrust Banks
FY2020 EPS Estimates for BWX Technologies Inc Lowered by SunTrust Banks
COMWLTH BK AUS/S to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.27 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
COMWLTH BK AUS/S to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.27 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Duke Energy Corp Cut by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Duke Energy Corp Cut by Analyst


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report