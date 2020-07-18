FY2020 EPS Estimates for Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) Reduced by Analyst

Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.60.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BWFG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of BWFG opened at $15.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.94. Bankwell Financial Group has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $14.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.85 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 16.75%.

In other news, Director James M. Garnett, Jr. bought 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $28,014.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,112. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 2,953 shares of company stock valued at $41,971 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWFG. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.74% of the company’s stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.