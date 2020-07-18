FY2020 EPS Estimates for BWX Technologies Inc Lowered by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:BWXT)

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BWX Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $2.79 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.80. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for BWX Technologies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 74.99%. The company had revenue of $542.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

BWXT stock opened at $52.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. BWX Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $738,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 9.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 57,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $256,000.

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $187,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,404,249.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $53,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,774.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,936 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

