COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.27 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for COMWLTH BK AUS/S in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.27 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for COMWLTH BK AUS/S’s FY2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

CMWAY has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of COMWLTH BK AUS/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMWLTH BK AUS/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

CMWAY stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. COMWLTH BK AUS/S has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.28.

About COMWLTH BK AUS/S

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment, and share-broking products and services. It operates in six segments: Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, Wealth Management, New Zealand, and International Financial Services and Corporate Centre segments.

Read More: What is the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for COMWLTH BK AUS/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMWLTH BK AUS/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Bouygues SA’s FY2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Bouygues SA’s FY2020 Earnings
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Bankwell Financial Group Inc Reduced by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Bankwell Financial Group Inc Reduced by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for BWX Technologies Inc Lowered by SunTrust Banks
FY2020 EPS Estimates for BWX Technologies Inc Lowered by SunTrust Banks
COMWLTH BK AUS/S to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.27 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
COMWLTH BK AUS/S to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.27 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Duke Energy Corp Cut by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Duke Energy Corp Cut by Analyst


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report