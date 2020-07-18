CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut expects that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

CRARY has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $7.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.64.

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter.

About CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

