FY2020 EPS Estimates for Duke Energy Corp Cut by Analyst (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) – Seaport Global Securities reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Duke Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $5.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.16. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $5.42 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DUK. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.93.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $82.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.31. Duke Energy has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.70%.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at $436,615.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,549 shares of company stock valued at $293,126. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,282,055,000 after acquiring an additional 724,700 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,684,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,996,454,000 after acquiring an additional 403,703 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,413,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,246,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,105 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,469,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,137,386,000 after acquiring an additional 36,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,167,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $984,066,000 after acquiring an additional 130,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

