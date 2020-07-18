FY2020 Earnings Estimate for FLIR Systems, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) – William Blair raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FLIR Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.20. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for FLIR Systems’ FY2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FLIR. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on FLIR Systems in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.11.

FLIR opened at $41.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.20 and its 200-day moving average is $44.24. FLIR Systems has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $59.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 1.57.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $450.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,041,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,429.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,869,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 53,067 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 380.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 414.5% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,847 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Earnings History and Estimates for FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Bouygues SA’s FY2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Bouygues SA’s FY2020 Earnings
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Bankwell Financial Group Inc Reduced by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Bankwell Financial Group Inc Reduced by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for BWX Technologies Inc Lowered by SunTrust Banks
FY2020 EPS Estimates for BWX Technologies Inc Lowered by SunTrust Banks
COMWLTH BK AUS/S to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.27 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
COMWLTH BK AUS/S to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.27 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Duke Energy Corp Cut by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Duke Energy Corp Cut by Analyst


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report