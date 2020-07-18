FY2020 Earnings Estimate for FLIR Systems, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:FLIR)

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) – William Blair raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FLIR Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.20. William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for FLIR Systems’ FY2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FLIR. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on FLIR Systems in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.11.

FLIR opened at $41.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.20 and its 200-day moving average is $44.24. FLIR Systems has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $59.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 1.57.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $450.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,041,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,429.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,869,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,528 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 53,067 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 380.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 414.5% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,847 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

