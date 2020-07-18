FY2020 EPS Estimates for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Reduced by Analyst

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Boenning Scattergood dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of First Bank in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. Boenning Scattergood has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for First Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on First Bank in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FRBA opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34. First Bank has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The firm has a market cap of $126.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 million. First Bank had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lifted its stake in shares of First Bank by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,519,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 255,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Bank by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 908,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Bank by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in First Bank by 16.6% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 330,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 47,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in First Bank by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 27,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

