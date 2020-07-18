FY2020 EPS Estimates for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Reduced by Analyst

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Boenning Scattergood dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of First Bank in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. Boenning Scattergood has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for First Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on First Bank in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FRBA opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34. First Bank has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The firm has a market cap of $126.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 million. First Bank had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lifted its stake in shares of First Bank by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,519,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 255,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Bank by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 908,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Bank by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in First Bank by 16.6% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 330,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 47,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in First Bank by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 27,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Earnings History and Estimates for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

