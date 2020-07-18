FY2020 EPS Estimates for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:HIG)

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $4.82 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.55. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HIG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $41.95 on Friday. Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 34,500.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 37,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 36,916 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,734,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,160,000 after acquiring an additional 304,818 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 558,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,673,000 after buying an additional 12,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

