William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 16th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. William Blair currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

IONS stock opened at $62.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 9.83 and a current ratio of 9.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.31. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $39.32 and a one year high of $73.09.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.59 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6,596.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 10,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $583,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,118.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $868,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,123,750 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

