G.Research Weighs in on Iterum Therapeutics PLC’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) – Investment analysts at G.Research lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Iterum Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.95) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.10). G.Research also issued estimates for Iterum Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($3.15) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.75) EPS.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.44.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Iterum Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Iterum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

ITRM stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.24. Iterum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $7.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66.

In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners Ix, sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Iterum Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:ITRM) by 542.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,547 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of Iterum Therapeutics worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

