$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. CRA International posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. CRA International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $126.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. CRA International’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRAI shares. BidaskClub cut CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine lowered CRA International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of CRA International in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CRA International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRA International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CRA International by 45.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CRA International by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CRA International during the first quarter worth $1,012,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in CRA International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 235,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,865,000 after acquiring an additional 21,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CRA International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

CRAI opened at $40.86 on Friday. CRA International has a 1-year low of $21.96 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.11 and a 200-day moving average of $42.99.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

