$166.76 Million in Sales Expected for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) will report $166.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $164.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.00 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported sales of $187.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year sales of $750.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $737.40 million to $775.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $841.36 million, with estimates ranging from $773.12 million to $915.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 4.24%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,600 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $106,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $52,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,276 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,740. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $3,152,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $15.96 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 177.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

