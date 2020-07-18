Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 20,754 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 940% compared to the typical volume of 1,995 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra cut their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cheniere Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Bank of America downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.45.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $49.84 on Friday. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $68.16.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,965,143 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $367,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,146 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 26.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,392,906 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $314,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,991 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 77.9% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,449,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,050,000 after buying an additional 1,948,250 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 54.2% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,318,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $144,655,000 after buying an additional 1,517,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 244.7% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,618,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,232,000 after buying an additional 2,568,858 shares during the period.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

