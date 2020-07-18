Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX) Shares Up 0.1%

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX) shares were up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.14 and last traded at $24.14, approximately 44 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.12.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 13.98% of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

