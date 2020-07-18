Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Hold Rating for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $500.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 1.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Raymond James cut shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Netflix from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $479.64.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $492.99 on Thursday. Netflix has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $575.37. The company has a market capitalization of $216.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $458.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total value of $23,851,136.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,851,136.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,050 shares of company stock worth $93,467,738 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.2% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of Netflix by 57.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.5% in the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

