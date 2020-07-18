3 Sixty Risk Solutions (OTCMKTS:PTVYF) Trading 53.8% Higher

3 Sixty Risk Solutions Ltd (OTCMKTS:PTVYF)’s stock price rose 53.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.07 and last traded at $0.07, approximately 15,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 55,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05.

3 Sixty Risk Solutions Ltd. provides risk mitigation services to the public and private sectors worldwide. The company offers static site security services, such as guarding and patrolling of LP production, storage, and processing sites; and bulk cannabis shipment transportation services. It also provides legacy security services to clients, including mining and oil and gas site security services, risk assessment reports, non-core policing, and critical infrastructure protection; and guard and security audit services.

