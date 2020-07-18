First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) Trading 1% Higher

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE)’s share price rose 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.17 and last traded at $25.17, approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.91.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th.

