First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) Shares Up 1.1%

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL)’s stock price was up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.53 and last traded at $21.51, approximately 16,600 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 65,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

