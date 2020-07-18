Orchid Island Capital Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,389 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,314% compared to the average volume of 169 call options.
NYSE ORC opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73. Orchid Island Capital has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $6.94.
Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.64). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have weighed in on ORC. TheStreet cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,218,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Orchid Island Capital Company Profile
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
