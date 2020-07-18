Orchid Island Capital Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ORC)

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,389 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,314% compared to the average volume of 169 call options.

NYSE ORC opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.55 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.73. Orchid Island Capital has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $6.94.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.64). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.52%. This is an increase from Orchid Island Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.74%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORC. TheStreet cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,218,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

