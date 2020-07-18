Analysts Expect Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.81 Million

Brokerages expect Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) to report sales of $44.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.42 million to $50.70 million. Denny’s posted sales of $151.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year sales of $323.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $314.38 million to $331.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $415.35 million, with estimates ranging from $392.34 million to $427.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Denny’s had a net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $96.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.42 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DENN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens lowered shares of Denny’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Denny’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

In other Denny’s news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 6,884 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $78,615.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 806,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,215,209.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,709,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,846,000 after acquiring an additional 819,128 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,887,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,526,000 after acquiring an additional 553,094 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Denny’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,301,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,998,000 after buying an additional 10,053 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Denny’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,053,929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,094,000 after buying an additional 19,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.38. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46.

Denny's Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

