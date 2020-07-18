Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $525.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $550.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NFLX. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $670.00 price objective (up from $540.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $479.64.

NFLX stock opened at $492.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $458.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $396.78. Netflix has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $575.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.80, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total transaction of $1,586,226.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total value of $23,851,136.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,851,136.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,050 shares of company stock worth $93,467,738 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in Netflix by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

