iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) rose 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $60.91 and last traded at $60.91, 719,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,835,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.72.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.23.

