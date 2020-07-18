iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Up 0.3%

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) rose 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $60.91 and last traded at $60.91, 719,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,835,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.72.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.23.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Bouygues SA’s FY2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Bouygues SA’s FY2020 Earnings
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Bankwell Financial Group Inc Reduced by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Bankwell Financial Group Inc Reduced by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for BWX Technologies Inc Lowered by SunTrust Banks
FY2020 EPS Estimates for BWX Technologies Inc Lowered by SunTrust Banks
COMWLTH BK AUS/S to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.27 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
COMWLTH BK AUS/S to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.27 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Duke Energy Corp Cut by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Duke Energy Corp Cut by Analyst


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report