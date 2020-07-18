Traders Purchase Large Volume of Weyerhaeuser Call Options (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 7,444 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 140% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,101 call options.

WY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

NYSE WY opened at $25.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.53. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 1.89.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 708,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,383,000 after purchasing an additional 30,167 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 291.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 135,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 101,056 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.